The Declaration of Independence, a moral beacon ignored by the government and the public

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by {"lang":"en","firstPublishedAt":"2024-07-04T09:55:19.000Z"}

"We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness," - U.S. Declaration of Independence.

Every 4th of July millions of Americans around the world gather to enjoy parades, picnics, barbecues, fireworks and a quiet family day. Each of these activities, as trivial as they may seem, represent quite well the three fundamental aspects expressed in the Declaration of Independence of the United States of America: life, liberty and happiness.

For almost 250 years now, Americans have moved around very clear ideals, asserting the unalienable rights ratified by the Founding Fathers in 1776. This declaration, at the end of the day, has served as a moral guide for a nation that, despite rapidly becoming a global superpower, remains very, very young.

In any other context, a young nation should not be ready to lead the free world. But the wisdom of the Founding Fathers passed down through generations, left unalterable values and rights in the Declaration of Independence that generated an early maturity for the United States of America and its citizens, who knew for decades to protect the foundations of a government created to serve the people.

Thus, Abraham Lincoln was guided to a great extent by the moral model read in the text, which held that the Constitution of the United States should be interpreted from the declaration of principles very concisely spelled out by the Founding Fathers.

However, in times of extreme political-social polarization and distrust in institutions, the clarity and lucidity of the most powerful and consistent text in the history of the United States today is surpassed by harmful ideas that threaten the future of a nation that until not long ago was the model for the West to follow.

Citizens who deny their history

Last week, Congressman Jason Smith (R-MO) addressed just this issue in his weekly report from Capitol Hill, explaining that Americans owe their entire way of life to the Founding Fathers, who found the courage to establish a nation built "on the principles and freedoms we enjoy today."

"They put their lives on the line to form a nation with a government run by the people – not the wealthy, kings, or tyrants – and where everyone has the right to practice their religion, make their voice heard without fear of persecution, and so much more," Smith wrote. "Sadly, in recent years, we’ve seen an alarming rise in the number of Americans who aren’t proud to call this nation home – and that’s especially true among younger people."

Signing of the Declaration of Independence, July 4, 1776. From The History of Our Country, published in 1900.Cordon Press

The congressman, in a few lines, exposed a great truth. While just two centuries ago, a large group of patriots risked their lives to promote and protect the ideals that ultimately forged the United States, today, the reality is that many Americans deny their traditions, origins, or history.

In 2022, according to Gallup, patriotic pride reached an all-time low, with only 38% of citizens showing themselves to be "extremely proud" to be Americans. In 2023, the figure stood at 39 %, with Democrats and independents showing themselves especially disconnected from the sentiment of Republicans, who still consider themselves "extremely proud."

But across party lines, where the disconnect over patriotism is most noticeable is among younger U.S. citizens hovering between the ages of 18 and 34, most of whom say they do not feel "extremely proud" to be Americans.

"In addition to party identification, age appears to significantly affect Americans’ national pride. Whereas 50% of U.S. adults aged 55 and older say they are extremely proud to be American, 40% of those aged 35 to 54 and 18% of 18- to 34-year-olds say the same," reads a Gallup poll.

Congressman Smith blames this negative sentiment on woke culture and curricula in schools and colleges that portray America as a villainous, institutionally racist and oppressive country.

"It’s just another consequence of wokeness and the brainwashing we’re seeing in schools, where education curriculums being pushed out by Washington bureaucrats are trying to make children believe that America is evil instead of the beacon of freedom that it is and has been for nearly 250 years," Smith says. "And our Founding Fathers are one of their main targets in their efforts to villainize America and rewrite – and even erase – its history."

The representative is not without reason. In recent years, the figure of Thomas Jefferson, principal author of the Declaration of Independence, has been hounded because of his past as a "slaveholder." This historical revisionism has led to the throwing down of iconic monuments in his honor and has even led to disruptive movements, such as that of students at the University of Virginia (founded by Jefferson himself) a few years ago, who demanded the removal of his name from campus.

Thomas Jefferson in 1785, portrait by British-American artist Mather Brown.Cordon Press

This revisionist movement is not just limited to Jefferson or the Founding Fathers, it also reaches iconic figures such as Abraham Lincoln. The man who led efforts to abolish slavery in the United States, who has been accused by radical activists of being a "racist."

Of course, this is troubling, because if young people disown the country's heroes, how is the United States going to respect or follow the moral guidance they left 248 years ago? It looks impossible.

A beacon that works, but is ignored.

Still, for all that Americans may no longer be patriotic, that doesn't mean the Declaration of Independence no longer functions as a beacon. In fact, until a refounding occurs, it will remain a perfectly functioning, if ignored, beacon.

If anything, three points stand out in the Declaration of Independence. 1. Equality properly conceived, that is, the natural equality of all human beings who were endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights: life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness; 2. Liberty itself, conceived by the Founding Fathers as inviolable, which serves to express oneself, practice religions or assemble; 3. The consent of the governed, where it is clearly established that legitimate power resides in the people and that the government derives its authority from them.

Each of these points are disrespected today.

In today's America, where Americans are forced to vote for largely unpopular and polarizing candidates, the government disrespects the most basic rights of citizens with surveillance systems that are unconscionable and perfected to violate people's privacy.

In today's America, where inflation destroys the purchasing power of the common people, the middle class is increasingly deteriorated and defeated, making it impossible to enjoy the inalienable right to pursue happiness, which is nothing more than to fulfill the American dream: to have one's own thing, a decent job, a family that can grow in a healthy society and live prosperously in the land of freedom and prosperity.

In today's United States, where the border has become a simple imaginary line without control and destitution has taken over the country's main cities, the government does not stop getting into debt at the expense of taxpayers who watch their economic freedom vanish by leaps and bounds.

This was outlined by the Heritage Foundation, which detailed in its 2023 Index of Economic Freedom that the U.S. economy dropped to the 25th freest in the world.

"The major factor in the erosion of America’s economic freedom is excessive government spending, which has resulted in mounting deficit and debt burdens," the foundation detailed.

While there are many negative points, the positive in all of this is that it is not too late to return to the origins, respect history, reclaim traditions, and return to following the lighthouse that made the United States the freest and most prosperous country in the world. That is, fulfill all that the 4th of July represents.