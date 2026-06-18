'I Welcome with Satisfaction the Reaching of an Agreement': Pope Leo XIV Celebrates the Peace Deal Between the United States and Iran

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 17 de junio, 2026

On Wednesday, Pope Leo XIV praised the recently announced agreement between the United States and Iran that ended the armed conflict between the two countries, also expressing his hope that the pact will help improve the situation in the Middle East in terms of stability and security. In a message posted on X, the pontiff described the diplomatic breakthrough as a positive outcome achieved through diplomacy and sustained engagement between the parties, stating that "I welcome with satisfaction the reaching of an agreement between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America, which will be signed on Friday, as an encouraging result of patient work in dialogue and negotiation.”

President Donald Trump announced the agreement last Sunday, following nearly four months of armed conflict between Washington and Tehran. The fighting caused significant damage both in Iran and in several other countries in the region, created uncertainty in international markets, and contributed to rising global energy prices. Although the Republican president has stated that the full text of the agreement will remain confidential until representatives from both governments formally sign it later this week, several media outlets reported that they had obtained what they describe as a 14-point memorandum of understanding detailing the proposed terms.

In a message posted on his official X account, León XIV also thanked the governments and mediators who helped facilitate the negotiations leading to the agreement. “I express my gratitude to the countries that have worked to facilitate a meeting between the parties and to make this agreement possible. I hope that the agreement may help strengthen mutual trust, security, and stability in the Middle East, promoting paths of dialogue and cooperation among peoples,” he added.