Democrats denounce 'VIP treatment' for Ghislaine Maxwell after staff from two House committees inspected her prison in Texas

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 16 de junio, 2026

Staff from the House Oversight and Judiciary Committees visited the federal prison in Texas where Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s former partner and convicted accomplice, is serving her sentence. This is part of Congress’s ongoing investigation into the case, particularly the controversial transfer of the inmate.

The visit was confirmed by Democrats Jamie Raskin of Maryland and Robert Garcia of California, the highest-ranking members of the Judiciary and Oversight committees, respectively, according to Politico. Both lawmakers stated that their teams were seeking “answers about Ms. Maxwell's unprecedented transfer and VIP treatment” that, they allege, Maxwell, sentenced to 20 years in prison for her role in Epstein’s sex trafficking ring, is receiving.

The assessment offered by the congressmen following the committee staff’s visit was one of complete distrust. The Democrats claimed to have come away with little new information and cast doubt on the veracity of the scant details they were given.

“Bureau of Prisons leadership repeatedly shut down our lines of questioning or could not provide basic information about our central concerns, including Ms. Maxwell's extraordinary treatment, allegations of sexual assault at the facility, and retaliation against inmates who tried to blow the whistle,” Raskin and Garcia said in a statement released Tuesday night.

The inspection lasted about three hours and included a two-hour tour and a discussion with prison officials, including the warden, according to an anonymous source familiar with the visit cited by Politico. That same source reported that the warden denied that the inmate was receiving special treatment, arguing that, given her fame, it was necessary to take specific measures because Maxwell had to remain in solitary confinement for 30 days.

The transfer, which outraged Democrats, occurred when Maxwell was moved from a Florida prison to a minimum-security prison camp in Texas, shortly after meeting with Todd Blanche, then deputy attorney general, to discuss the Epstein case. During that interview, the inmate claimed she had never seen President Donald Trump in an inappropriate situation with the financier, who died behind bars in 2019.

Since then, Democrats have raised the possibility of favorable treatment, suggesting that the transfer to a more lenient facility was part of a deal with the Trump administration brokered by Blanche, now acting attorney general and the president’s nominee to head the Department of Justice. Democrats have provided no evidence of this beyond the allegations and the facts surrounding the transfer.

Nor is this pressure a new issue. Raskin had already signaled his intention to investigate the Texas facility last October. In November, Democrats on the Judiciary Committee revealed that a whistleblower had provided them with evidence that Maxwell was receiving preferential treatment. In their statement on Tuesday, both lawmakers pledged to continue investigating [Blanche’s] “role in ensuring Ms. Maxwell remains comfortable and quiet.”