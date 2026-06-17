The State of Florida is suing TikTok for allegedly violating its child protection law

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 16 de junio, 2026

The state of Florida filed a lawsuit against TikTok on Monday, formally accusing the social media platform of violating a state law designed to protect minors online by restricting young people’s access to social media. The legal action centers on state child safety legislation, which prohibits children under the age of 14 from maintaining accounts on social media platforms. The law, known as House Bill 3, also requires parental consent for 15- and 16-year-olds to create such accounts. The lawsuit was filed by Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier.

The lawsuit argues that TikTok’s design deliberately encourages excessive use among younger users. “TikTok has also knowingly designed its platform, accessible via app and desktop site, to be addictive to children and teens; created app features that prey upon young people’s unique psychological vulnerabilities; and overridden young people’s autonomy to decide how much time to spend on TikTok’s platform through mechanisms that encourage compulsive use,” the lawsuit states.

According to the lawsuit, TikTok and its parent company, ByteDance, have completely misrepresented the nature of the content available on the platform. Furthermore, state officials allege that material related to sexual themes, drug use, obscene language, self-harm, suicide, and eating disorders is often classified as “mild” or “infrequent,” despite concerns about its presence on the app. The document also argues that the company’s business strategy relies heavily on keeping users engaged for extended periods, asserting that “Addiction is TikTok’s business model.”

In this regard, Uthmeier stated that Florida fully intends to strictly enforce its child protection laws, explaining that “We have absolutely zero tolerance for companies that prioritize profits over children’s safety.”