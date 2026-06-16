Published by Carlos Dominguez 16 de junio, 2026

The right-wing party Alternative for Germany (AfD) on Tuesday backed Elon Musk in his confrontation with the German state-run channel ZDF over its false accusations regarding the issue of migration.

The conflict began after the television network, in its coverage of the unrest caused by uncontrolled immigration in Belfast, claimed that Musk had called for “a migrant hunt” in his posts about Northern Ireland.

The owner of X denied the report, calling it a “terrible lie,” and announced legal action against the broadcaster, which, according to AFP, has since removed the controversial passage.

Weidel stands in solidarity with Musk and denounces media defamation

Under pressure, ZDF was first forced to admit that its words were "imprecise and potentially misleading," and subsequently removed the controversial segment entirely after receiving a cease-and-desist letter from Musk’s lawyers.

AfD co-chair Alice Weidel expressed her support for Musk on the social media platform X after he announced that he had taken legal action against ZDF: “Glad to hear that, @elonmusk. Defamation shouldn't go without consequences. Don't let them get away with it.”

The owner of X has openly supported the AfD in recent years and has also backed other European political forces that advocate for sovereignty and immigration control in Europe.

In defense of citizen protests

The clashes began in Belfast following the brutal stabbing of Stephen Ogilvie, 44, last Monday in the northern part of the city. A 30-year-old Sudanese man, Hadi Alodid, was charged with attempted murder. Footage of the attack quickly went viral and sparked massive protests.

Musk, far from inciting violence, has publicly defended citizens’ right to protest. The owner of X even shared a post by right-wing activist Tommy Robinson calling for public protest: “Only by protesting REPEATEDLY and LOUDLY will there be any change!” he wrote.

Earlier this month, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer accused Elon Musk of "trying to whip up division" in the United Kingdom with his posts about the police handling of the brutal murder of student Henry Nowak at the hands of a Sikh man.