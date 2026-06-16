Analyst Franklin Camargo: 'El Niño Guerrero would never have existed without Chavismo'

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 16 de junio, 2026

On the Voz News broadcast, anchor and executive director Karina Yapor interviewed political analyst Franklin Camargo to hear his opinion on recent events in Venezuela, including the elimination of Niño Guerrero and the way in which the regime of dictator Delcy Rodríguez continues to show submission to the administration of President Donald Trump.

“We cannot forget that the true leader of the Aragua Train was Nicolás Maduro, not Niño Guerrero. And it ultimately comes down to the Venezuelan mafia and dictatorship because without Chavismo, there would be no Niño Guerrero. And yes, Delcy’s regime collaborated with the United States, but they knew where he was and had been aware of it for a long time,” said Camargo.

You can watch the full interview by clicking on the video below.