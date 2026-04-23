Ilhan Omar and her daughter Isra Hirsi: Radical activism and financial doubts at the heart of progressivism

Published by Carlos Dominguez 23 de abril, 2026

Ilhan Omar is currently under scrutiny for her own mandatory financial disclosures to Congress. In the 2024 report, filed in May 2025, Omar declared joint assets with her husband, political consultant Tim Mynett, worth between $6 and $30 million. This was an extraordinary jump from 2023, when total assets hovered around $51,000.

A subsequent update, reviewed last week by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), indicated that Omar and her husband's net worth ranged from $18,004 and $95,000. Such a quick change raised doubts among her detractors, including Tom Fitton, president of Judicial Watch.

Fitton reacted harshly a day later to the financial correction published by the WSJ, asserting on X that "Ilhan Omar says her congressional financial reports have massive accounting error" and that, according to that review, "she and her husband only worth 18k-86k, NOT $6 million-$30 million!" Fitton added that the "previously unreported 'liabilities' erase wealth!"

Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) also lambasted Omar on X in the wake of the financial correction: "Ilhan Omar is even more clueless than I thought if she thinks her multimillion-dollar financial disclosure revision clears her of suspicion."

"Her record-keeping skills remain sketchy at best, and fraudulent at worst." he added.

Omar's office defends accounting error

Ilhan Omar's spokeswoman, Jacklyn Rogers, defended her position to Fox News Digital, stating that the accounting error painted "a misleading picture of far greater wealth." Rogers insisted that "the amended disclosure confirms what we’ve said all along: the Congresswoman is not a millionaire."

She explained that "the original filing was based on incomplete information from Mr. Mynett’s businesses’ accountants in good faith and deference to professional judgement. It listed assets without liabilities, and it significantly overstated her husband’s net worth."

Finally, it added that "the Congresswoman amended her disclosures voluntarily as soon as the discrepancy was identified. The amended disclosure is now complete and accurate."

The meteoric rise of Tim Mynett's companies

Omar's husband's companies, eStCru LLC, a winery in California, and Rose Lake Capital LLC, a venture capital firm, went from being worth tens of thousands of dollars to millions in a year. In February, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.), sent a letter demanding all financial records for these companies from Mynett, citing "serious public concerns" about how they increased in value so dramatically and possible attempts to influence the congresswoman.

"Given that these companies do not publicly list their investors or where their money comes from, this sudden jump in value raises concerns that unknown individuals may be investing to gain influence with your wife. Media reports further suggest that you may have raised money from investors using misleading information, meaning some of those funds may have been obtained improperly."

"The Committee has serious questions about how eStCru’s valuation increased by up to $5 million in a single year," he added.

Comer's letter also indicated that according to Rose Lake Capital's website, the company "is staffed by five former diplomats who have experience in over 80 countries and involvement in 11 free trade agreements." However, "the website does not name specific employees or advisors and no asset portfolio information."

Isra Hirsi's radical activism: A family legacy

While her mother faces scrutiny over her finances, Isra Hirsi has forged her own path as a radical activist from a young age, as Fox News detailed.

During her studies at Barnard College, an elite private university affiliated with Columbia with costs close to $100,000 annually, Hirsi was suspended in 2024 after being arrested by the New York Police Department (NYPD) during anti-Israeli encampments on the Columbia campus. She became involved as an organizer in the C.U. Apartheid Divest and Columbia Students for Justice in Palestine groups. Ilhan Omar defended her daughter on social media, expressing being "enormously proud" that she was "pushing her school to stand against genocide."

In March 2025, Hirsi took part in a trip to Cuba organized by CodePink and The People's Forum, entities linked to U.S. billionaire Neville Roy Singham, who investigations show has funneled more than $278 million into a network of leftist activist groups, many aligned with Chinese Communist Party policies.

Hirsi stayed in a five-star hotel while much of Cuba suffered massive blackouts. She criticized U.S. sanctions and wrote: "people who are standing against the oppressive blockade exacerbated by the trump [sic] administration." Her mother reposted: "I am incredibly proud of Isra and everyone who made the trip to Cuba."

According to reports from The New York Post, Hirsi, who describes herself as "an angry black girl," began her public career at age 12, when she participated with her mother in a Black Lives Matter (BLM) protest at the Mall of America in 2015. The demonstration was so disruptive that it forced the mall to close and required the intervention of more than 200 police officers, including riot units.

At 15, she co-founded and served as co-executive director of the U.S. branch of Youth Climate Strike, inspired by Greta Thunberg's movement.