White House assures that Trump will not accept a "bad" nuclear deal with Iran

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 6 de junio, 2026

White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly said Saturday that President Donald Trump will not accept an unfavorable deal with the Iranian regime as negotiations continue over the Islamic theocracy's nuclear program. During an interview on Fox News, Kelly noted that the U.S. government remains committed to ensuring that Iran never obtains nuclear weapons, given the danger this could pose to both the Middle East and the rest of the world. "The president isn’t going to rush into a bad deal, and he’s been very clear that his red lines are Iran can never possess a nuclear weapon," the undersecretary stated.

Likewise, Kelly also stressed that the Republican administration is opposed to the Iranian regime retaining enriched uranium that could eventually be used for military purposes. "They can’t keep this enriched uranium that would be quickly improved to produce a nuclear weapon. So Americans can rest assured any deal is going to be a good deal for the United States, and it’s going to protect our national security here in the short term, in the long term."

The statements come a day after U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) reported that the U.S. military intercepted and destroyed four Iranian one-way attack drones after determining that they were headed toward the Strait of Hormuz and posed an immediate danger to maritime and commercial traffic. In a statement, the group said U.S. forces conducted strikes against Iranian coastal surveillance radar facilities located in the Iranian city of Goruk and on the island of Qeshm - located in the Strait of Hormuz - after intercepting the drones.

Likewise, CENTCOM indicated that the operations were carried out to "defend against further attacks" and explained that "U.S. forces remain vigilant and prepared to respond in self-defense to unwarranted Iranian aggression."