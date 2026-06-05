Published by Alejandro Baños 5 de junio, 2026

Vice President JD Vance sharply criticized the Henry Nowak case carried out by U.K. authorities.

"Henry Nowak died the same way a civilization dies: abandoned, handcuffed by authorities who neither trusted nor cared for him, and accused of hate crimes he did not commit," Vance wrote on social media.

"His murder is as tragic as it is enraging. He should still be alive today, and he would be if the last few generations of European elites had stood their ground against the politics of self-hatred and the mass invasion of migrants, many of whom despise the West and the people who love it," the vice president added. "Henry was far from the first to so needlessly lose his life, and I fear he won’t be the last."

Nowak, an 18-year-old student, was stabbed by Vickrum Digwa, a 23-year-old Sikh man, in the English city of Southampton on December 3, 2025. The young British man was handcuffed by police as he lay on the ground wounded. In a video he can be heard saying in a weak voice, "I can't breathe."

Police responded in such a manner after believing Digwa, who at the time of his attack accused Nowak of xenophobia and harassment. Nowak eventually died of asphyxiation and blood loss.

Digwa was sentenced to life imprisonment for Nowak's murder.