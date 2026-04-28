Supreme Court permanently validates new Texas congressional map

Published by Alejandro Baños 28 de abril, 2026

The Supreme Court sided with Gov. Greg Abbott and upheld Texas’ new electoral map. In doing so, it reverses a lower court's ruling that the initiative had no legal standing.

After the decision taken by the Supreme Court was made public, Abbott celebrated the ruling, assuring that it is a "huge victory" for the Republican Party.

"Huge win at the Supreme Court validating the new Texas Congressional Map," Abbott wrote on social media. "We added more new Republican seats than any state."

"We're just catching up with what Democrats have done," the Texas governor added.

Nearly a year of legal battle

After being approved by Abbott in August 2025, the Supreme Court authorized the use of the new Texas congressional map on a temporary basis.

"I am about to sign into law the bill that creates the single, big, beautiful map that guarantees fairer representation for Texas in the United States Congress," Abbott said in August 2025.

Three months later, a panel of three federal judges blocked the initiative on the grounds that there was "substantial evidence" that it constituted "racially motivated election gerrymandering." It was based on several lawsuits filed by groups such as the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC).

However, in late November, the Supreme Court temporarily reinstated Texas’ new congressional map, a decision it upheld Monday, making it permanent.