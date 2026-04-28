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Supreme Court permanently validates new Texas congressional map

"Huge win at the Supreme Court. We're just catching up with what Democrats have done," said Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott during an appearance. July 2025

Texas Governor Greg Abbott during an appearance. July 2025AFP.

Alejandro Baños
Published by
Alejandro Baños

The Supreme Court sided with Gov. Greg Abbott and upheld Texas’ new electoral map. In doing so, it reverses a lower court's ruling that the initiative had no legal standing.

After the decision taken by the Supreme Court was made public, Abbott celebrated the ruling, assuring that it is "huge victoryfor the Republican Party.

"Huge win at the Supreme Court validating the new Texas Congressional Map," Abbott wrote on social media. "We added more new Republican seats than any state."

"We're just catching up with what Democrats have done," the Texas governor added.

Nearly a year of legal battle

After being approved by Abbott in August 2025, the Supreme Court authorized the use of the new Texas congressional map on a temporary basis.

"I am about to sign into law the bill that creates the single, big, beautiful map that guarantees fairer representation for Texas in the United States Congress," Abbott said in August 2025.

Three months later, a panel of three federal judges blocked the initiative on the grounds that there was "substantial evidence" that it constituted "racially motivated election gerrymandering." It was based on several lawsuits filed by groups such as the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC).

However, in late November, the Supreme Court temporarily reinstated Texas’ new congressional map, a decision it upheld Monday, making it permanent.

DeSantis presents his congressional map

Another Republican-controlled state, Florida, is looking to follow Texas' lead. Gov. Ron DeSantison Monday, unveiled the new electoral map he wants to implement in the state.

DeSantis clarified that this redistricting—which still needs the approval of the Florida Congress—is intended to balance the representation between Republicans and Democrats due to the demographic changes of recent years.

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