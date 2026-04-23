The gerrymandering war escalates: DeSantis advances in Florida and South Carolina ponders it as the outrageous map approved by Democrats in Virginia plays out its future in court

Published by Williams Perdomo 23 de abril, 2026

The latest attempt to redefine electoral maps in Virginia has put the impact of gerrymandering on politics and its consequences back on the table. Although the judiciary has initially halted the redistricting approved by Old Dominion voters, the move has reopened a process that reflects the growing partisan jockeying for control of districts before voters head to the polls to gain an advantage in the elections.

Although the first bullet in this war was fired by the Republicans with the redrawing of five districts that, a priori, would be favorable to them, the move could hit them like a boomerang if the court gives the green light to the Virginia map. And that's not counting that state and municipal elections have already brought surprises in strongly conservative areas in several states such as Texas or Florida.

The first bullet, in Texas

Since last year, not counting Virginia, six congressional districts were reconfiguredin the United States in favor of the Democrats, as opposed to the nine adjusted in favor of the Republicans. Traditionally, states redraw their districts every ten years, at the beginning of the decade, after receiving U.S. Census data.

However, Donald Trump pushed for a break with that practice by promoting Republican-ruled states to forward changes to their electoral maps. This strategy allowed the Republican Party to improve its position in five Texas districts, two in Ohio and one each in Missouri and North Carolina.

In response, Democrats got voters to approve new maps that would favor them in five California seats and are up for up to four in Virginia. In addition, a court gave the green light to a redistricting in Utah that could grant them an additional district.

Gerrymandering as a political weapon

This change in Virginia is part of a broader national dynamic, in which both parties have intensified the use of electoral redistricting as a political tool. Media outlets such as Reuters have noted that these adjustments may further hurt the chances of President Donald Trump's party retaining its narrow majority in November's midterm elections.

If the new Virginia design makes it through the courts, it is broadly favorable to the Democratic Party, which would have 10 districts tilted in its favor out of a total of 11 in the state's House of Representatives. In contrast, under the current map, the Democrats hold six seats to the Republicans' five, with only Districts 2, 7 and 11 considered competitive.

The election On Tuesday, Virginia voters decided between backing the new Democratic-majority map or keeping the current one. With more than 97% of the vote counted, the pro option prevailed with 51.5%, compared with 48.5% for rejection. Looking ahead to November, this result could translate into up to four additional seats for the Democrats in the House of Representatives.

Florida, the Republicans' hope

Eyes now turn to Florida, where Republicans are evaluating redistricting with the goal of gaining an advantage in at least two additional seats. Trump's allies saw redistricting as a strategy that would give them a wide advantage, and not just one or two additional seats. However, that expectation has been fading as the new electoral redistricting moves forward.

With this week's special session in the Sunshine State Legislature, Governor Ron DeSantis staged a public confrontation with House Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

Jeffries challenged DeSantis by warning him that the outcome will not be as conservatives expect: "Go around and find out. If they go the way of a dummy-mander [pun to indicate that redistricting will benefit the rival party] DeSantis-style ... the electoral tide is turning in Florida."

The Floridian governor did not shy away from the melee and was quick to invite Jeffries to join the redistricting campaign: "Please. Don't hesitate. I'll pay for your trip to Florida to campaign. I'll put you up in the Florida governor's mansion. We'll take you fishing. There's nothing better for Florida Republicans than seeing Jeffries around the state."

Lindsay Graham calls on South Carolina to join the war

In the wake of Virginia's move, a furious Senator Lindsay Graham called on South Carolina to alter its maps ahead of the midterms. The veteran congressman noted that they should "fight fire with fire" and give the Old Dominion Democrats a timely response:

"After Virginia Democrats' efforts to redistrict to increase Democratic seats in the House, South Carolina should consider fighting fire with fire. I would encourage South Carolina's next Republican governor and the Republican legislature to take a serious look at what our state's response should be to the Democrats in Virginia."