The DOI cuts ties with 43 left-wing organizations and eliminates more than $4 million in funding

Published by Carlos Dominguez 12 de junio, 2026

The Department of the Interior (DOI), under the leadership of Doug Burgum, has decided to cancel 43 partnership agreements with external groups that, according to the agency, no longer align with the priorities of the Trump Administration. This measure entails the elimination of more than $4 million in funding earmarked for initiatives related to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), environmental justice, and programs supporting undocumented immigrants.

The department concluded that these agreements operated "in direct opposition" to its core mission. As a result, all agreements are being canceled, and references to these organizations will be removed from official websites.

"Under Secretary Burgum, the Department of the Interior is ending partnerships with groups that no longer represent the priorities of the American people," stated an official press release obtained by Fox News Digital.

The comprehensive review, which began in March, analyzed nearly 3,000 active agreements with approximately 2,000 external entities, including NGOs, foundations, educational institutions, and private companies. Following the review, multiple organizations were identified that "did not appear to provide a clear benefit" or that directly conflicted with the department’s objectives.

Among the groups identified are: Hispanic Access Foundation , which offered scholarships to undocumented Latino students and conducted educational and cultural activities with the National Park Service.

, which offered scholarships to undocumented Latino students and conducted educational and cultural activities with the National Park Service. Latino Outdoors , an organization singled out for providing guidance on how to avoid immigration detentions and for opposing oil and gas development.

, an organization singled out for providing guidance on how to avoid immigration detentions and for opposing oil and gas development. American Alliance of Museums , which promoted DEI programs in national parks.

, which promoted DEI programs in national parks. Conservation International , a group that advocates for the complete phase-out of fossil fuels and policies focused on "environmental justice."

, a group that advocates for the complete phase-out of fossil fuels and policies focused on "environmental justice." The Cultural Landscape Foundation, which has criticized several actions by the current administration, including lawsuits related to the Kennedy Center and a campaign called "Landslide 2026: Erasing American History."

Other organizations on the list include the Green Schools Alliance, the Doris Duke Foundation, National Wildlife Federation, the California Native Plant Society, Clean Ocean Action, and the National Geographic Society, among others.

"Decisive Action" under Trump and Burgum

Matthew Middleton, the department’s senior deputy director of communications, explained the decision: "Under President Trump and Secretary Burgum, the Department of the Interior is taking decisive action to ensure its partnerships and resources support the priorities of this administration and the interests of the American people."

As part of that commitment, he added that the department is ending its relationships with organizations whose advocacy for the elimination of baseload energy, the reduction of funding for law enforcement, and the promotion of programs with racial preferences "directly conflicts with this administration’s priorities." He also stated that "Interior will continue to invest in partnerships that expand access to public lands, promote responsible stewardship, and deliver tangible benefits to the American people."

The department noted that it will ensure future partnerships are aligned with the agency’s mission.