Reining in the horror: Trump administration rescued 146,000 of 450,000 missing kids from Biden era

Published by Israel Duro 12 de junio, 2026

Raped, forced to work, malnourished... Those are the conditions in which the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has managed to rescue more than 146,000 missing children from the Biden administration after they crossed the border illegally. This huge number that barely accounts for one-third of the 450,000 missing kids during the previous Democratic presidency.

And, to the Democratic Party’s greater shame, DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin revealed where many of these children were found: “And do you know where we’re finding the most of them: sanctuary cities." Mullin also claimed that several major cities, such as Chicago, New York, and Los Angeles, continue to refuse to cooperate with immigration agents trying to locate the remaining minors.

"We will not stop until every last one is found"

In a post on X, DHS reported that "The Biden Administration turned a blind eye as countless unaccompanied migrant children were lost. Many of these children were sex trafficked, abused, and exploited by violent cartels, gangs, and smugglers."

This stance changed radically with the arrival of Donald Trump last year, with a personal commitment from the president himself and border czar Tom Homan to do everything possible to find and rescue them, a promise that has been fulfilled by one-third in the first year and a half of his term, and that the authorities will not waver in their efforts until it is complete: "We’ve located 146,000 of these children — and we will not stop until every last one is found."

Visibly moved, Mullins gave his own personal guarantee: "As a father of six with three young girls, I'll do whatever I have to do. I will move heaven and hell to go find these kids."

"If you can't stand for law enforcement to go find these kids, who are you?"

Mullins also issued a harsh message against Democrats, and, in particular, against sanctuary cities, for their refusal to cooperate with ICE agents or the Border Patrol, even in these cases. In addition, he announced that his Department is investigating reports from children who claimed to have been raped "over 600 times."

"We found 146,000 kids so far. Some of these kids claimed that they were raped over 600 times. I don't care who you are. If you can't stand for law enforcement to go find these kids, who are you? And do you know where we’re finding the most of them: sanctuary cities.

We’re investigating reports to where some of these kids claim that they were raped 6[00] to 700 times. I don’t care who you are. I don’t care if you have kids. You don’t have kids. I don’t care if you’re a liberal, you’re independent, you’re a Democrat. You’re Republican."

Xavier Becerra in the eye of the storm as head of HHS under Biden

2024 was the first time that the DHS inspector general sounded the alarm that minors in the custody of the Biden administration had gone missing. A report noted that DHS had transferred more than 448,000 unaccompanied minors who entered the country illegally between 2019 and 2023 to the Department of Health and Human Services, which was then led by current Democratic candidate for governor of California Xavier Becerra. The goal was to place them in the care of domestic sponsors.

However, 291,000 of these minors were never notified that they were required to appear in federal immigration court after being released by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Furthermore, 32,000 children did not even show up for their scheduled court appointments. The rest are considered missing.

At the same press conference, Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche announced that they have filed charges against three Guatemalan citizens residing in Ohio who falsified information to act as sponsors for minors and thereby obtain payments.