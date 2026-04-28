Family counselor Astrid Gomez:'"It's unbelievable the hatred that the Democrats and the media have sown against Trump'

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 28 de abril, 2026

On Voz News, anchor and executive director Karina Yapor interviewed family counselor Astrid Gomez about how certain types of speech can lead to violent acts against a person, in relation to the recent shootings at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, targeting President Donald Trump.

"It's stunning what's going on in the United States, as is the hatred that the Democratic Party and the media have been sowing against Trump. The president can say whatever he wants, is it right, no, there are things that are not right about how he expresses himself. But because he expresses himself badly we cannot carry the same line of that attack. Figures like Jimmy Kimmel are the ones who are promoting so much violence in the community," said Gomez.

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.