Franklin Camargo on Voz News: 'California is more vulnerable to organized crime for being soft and gentle with it'

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 25 de abril, 2026

On Voz News, anchor and executive director Karina Yapor interviewed political analyst Franklin Camargo to get his opinion on the operation carried out by authorities in Southern California, in which they finally managed to dismantle the tentacles of the Mexican Mafia.

"Southern California dawned simply less unsafe, because California is still a state with lots and lots of problems because of local politics, but definitely this series of arrests is a breakthrough. We are talking about 43 people charged approximately. [...] California, like New York, is more vulnerable to crime and organized crime because it has a "soft on crime" policy, soft on crime and soft. [...] It's not that the authorities in California are corrupt and useless, it's that their hands are tied by a state policy," Camargo said.

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.