Trump calls Democratic victory that redraws electoral map in Virginia 'crooked'

Published by Carlos Dominguez 22 de abril, 2026

President Trump said Wednesday that the referendum held last night in Virginia, in which Democrats emerged victorious and which will allow them to redraw the state's electoral map with the possibility of adding up to four more seats in Congress, was "rigged."

The historic practice of redistricting to favor one party or another, known as gerrymandering, has become one of the key campaign fronts heading into the November congressional elections.

"The Democrats eked out another crooked victory," the president declared on his Truth Social. "All day long Republicans were winning, the spirit was unbelievable, until the very end when, of course, there was a massive 'mail in ballot drop!' Where have I heard that before," wondered Trump.

The president decried that from "six [seats] to five goes to ten to one, and yet the presidential election in November was very close to a 50-50 split," adding that the referendum language was "purposefully unintelligible and deceptive" He also stated, "As everyone knows, I am an extraordinarily brilliant person, and even I had no idea what the hell they were talking about in the referendum, and neither do they!" Finally, he concluded, "Let’s see if the courts will fix this travesty of 'Justice.'"