Democratic Congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick resigns amid impending expulsion proceedings

Published by Carlos Dominguez 21 de abril, 2026

Democratic Congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (FL) submitted her irrevocable resignation on Tuesday, joining two colleagues who left the House of Representatives in the last week over an ethics scandal. With her departure, Republicans hold a slim majority of 217 to 213 over Democrats in the Lower House.

Cherfilus-McCormick decided to resign thirty minutes before a key House Ethics Committee hearing, which was assessing possible punishments for a series of financial irregularities in her campaign. The body had found her responsible for 25 violations, underscoring the magnitude and persistence of the questioned behaviors.

"After careful reflection and prayer, I have concluded that it is in the best interest of my constituents and the institution that I step aside at this time," the lawmaker informed House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.).

Federal indictments for diversion of funds

Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick faces federal charges for allegedly diverting $5 million in emergency funds from FEMA, mistakenly paid in July 2021 to Trinity Healthcare Services, a family-owned COVID-19 vaccine registration company where she was CEO.

According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), Cherfilus-McCormick and her brother Edwin, along with other co-defendants such as Nadege Leblanc, laundered money through multiple accounts, including SCM Consulting, which they owned. According to the investigation, more than $1.1 million was funneled into her campaign for Congress in 2021 through "straw donors," meaning family and friends who were then reimbursed. Part of these funds were also allegedly used to purchase luxury items for personal use.

Political persecution denounced

In an official statement, the congresswoman lashed out on Tuesday against the process, which she described as unfair. "The Ethics Committee refused my new attorney’s reasonable request for time to prepare my defense," she said, calling the process a "witch hunt."

"I simply cannot stand by and allow my due process rights to be trampled on, and my good name to be tarnished," she said, "Rather than play these political games, I choose to step away so that I can devote my time to fighting for my neighbors in Florida’s 20th district."

A "family business" without documentation

Defense attorney William Barzee proclaimed his innocence during a March hearing and claimed that Cherfilus-McCormick had a legitimate "profit-sharing" arrangement with her relatives who ran Trinity Health Care.

Before lawmakers, he insisted that it was "a family business" while rebuffing the most trenchant questions about the absence of documentation submitted by the Democrat. He further maintained that the Cherfilus-McCormick deals had been made "orally" or with "a handshake."

Cherfilus-McCormick has pleaded not guilty to the criminal charges and denies any ethical improprieties. The congresswoman faces up to 53 years in prison if convicted on all charges following a trial scheduled for February 2027.