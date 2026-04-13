Reps. Eric Swalwell and Tony Gonzales to resign from Congress

Published by Joaquín Núñez 13 de abril, 2026

Eric Swalwell (D-CA) and Tony Gonzales (R-TX) said they will resign from Congress. The California Democrat recently faced a series of sexual abuse and misconduct allegations, which he denied. The scandal also led him to suspend his campaign for governor in the Golden State. Meanwhile, Gonzales publicly acknowledged having a sexual relationship with a former aide. The Texas Republican is married and has six children.

Swalwell's resignation came shortly after his Florida colleague, Anna Paulina Luna, threatened to introduce a resolution to expel him from the House: "I don’t care what the party affiliation is, if they are corrupt and engaging in illegal activity in Congress I’m going to vote to expel them. It is time Congress has a good house cleaning."

In this context, the Democrat published a statement on his X account, where he announced that he will leave Capitol Hill after almost fifteen years: "I am deeply sorry to my family, staff, and constituents for mistakes in judgment I've made in my past. I will fight the serious, false allegation made against me. However, I must take responsibility and ownership for the mistakes I did make."

"I am aware of efforts to bring an immediate expulsion vote against me and other members. Expelling anyone in Congress without due process, within days of an allegation being made, is wrong. But it's also wrong for my constituents to have me distracted from my duties. Therefore, I plan to resign my seat in Congress," he added.

As for Gonzales, he admitted in March to having a sexual relationship with Regina Santos-Aviles, a former aide who later died by suicide. He had already abandoned his reelection bid in Texas’ 23rd Congressional District.

“There is a season for everything and God has a plan for us all. When Congress returns tomorrow, I will file my retirement from office. It has been my privilege to serve the great people of Texas,” he wrote on his X account.