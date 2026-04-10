MAGA Wars: Media 'troublemakers' respond to Trump: 'It may be time to put Grandpa up in a home'

Published by Carlos Dominguez 10 de abril, 2026

President Trump on Thursday launched a scathing personal attack on conservative commentators Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens and Alex Jones. In a lengthy message posted on his Truth Social account, he accused them of opposing his administration's military actions against the Iranian regime because of a lack of intelligence and publicity seeking.

The president suggested that Carlson "should see a good psychiatrist," described Owens as "crazy" and accused Jones of saying "some of the dumbest things." He also referenced past tensions with Kelly.

Reactions from some of the commentators

Alex Jones, Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson reacted sharply after the president attacked them in a blunt social media post, calling them people with "low IQs," "losers" and "nut jobs."

"He’s been a chronic disappointment, and I feel embarrassed I told people to go vote for him and this wasn’t going to happen," Owens said on an episode of the Piers Morgan show.

Owens later wrote in a post on X that "It may be time to put Grandpa up in a home."

During Thursday's episode of InfoWars, the digital media outlet founded by Alex Jones, the commentator reacted to Trump's words with a blunt message, "Trump’s mad that he’s wrong. he’s mad he got setup by Israel. Once a man, twice a child….This is dementia."

Jones also claimed in a video posted on social media that he was "just so sad that whatever’s happened to him has totally changed the man he once was, because he did so much good."

According to The Daily Beast, Fox News broadcaster Tucker Carlson told Status, perhaps tongue-in-cheek, that he "loves" the president "more than ever" despite the post. "I feel sorry for him. The Israelis have him in a hammerlock," he added.

Former Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene came to the commenters' defense, arguing on X that she "fought alongside Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones to help get Trump elected" and lamented that the president now "goes off on a rambling rant" attacking them in a single post.

"We never changed, Trump did," she added.