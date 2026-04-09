Trump escalates his battle against Carlson, Owens, Jones, and Kelly: 'They are stupid people'

Published by Joaquín Núñez 9 de abril, 2026

Donald Trump returned to the charge against Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones. After months of clashing with these political commentators, who have argued that the president does not represent the MAGA base and have criticized the war with Iran, Trump posted a lengthy message on his Truth Social account, where he described them as "stupid" and of "low IQ."

While the group of commentators were once close to Trump, they have criticized some of his policies in recent months, questioning his loyalty to the voter base he has been building since 2015. In response, the president has repeatedly attacked them.

This time, Trump retaliated against the four in an extensive post on Truth Social: "They’re stupid people; they know it, their families know it, and everyone else knows it, too! Look at their past; look at their record. They don’t have what it takes, and they never did! They’ve all been thrown off Television, lost their Shows, and aren’t even invited on TV because nobody cares about them; they’re NUT JOBS, TROUBLEMAKERS, and will say anything necessary for some 'free' and cheap publicity."

In addition, he described Carlson as a "gesticulating idiot" who "couldn't even finish college." He even recommended that he find a "psychiatrist."

About Owens, he referred to her as "crazy," recalling when she questioned the sex of France's first lady, Brigitte Macron: "She accuses the Highly Respected First Lady of France of being a man, when she is not, and will hopefully win lots of money in the ongoing lawsuit."

"Actually, to me, the First Lady of France is a far more beautiful woman than Candace; in fact, it’s not even close!", he added.

When it came to talking about Jones, she wrote that he was "bankrupt," referring to the million-dollar libel suits he faced: "He says some of the dumbest things, and lost his entire fortune, as he should have, for his horrendous attack on the families of the Sandy Hook shooting victims, ridiculously claiming it was a hoax,"

The only one who did not suffer personal criticism was Kelly, of whom he only recalled when he asked her the "catty" question in one of the 2015 Republican debates about her treatment of women.

Finally, Trump claimed that none of these political commentators represent either the MAGA movement or its voter base.

"They’re not MAGA, they’re losers, just trying to latch on to MAGA. As President, I could get them on my side anytime I want to, but when they call, I don’t return their calls because I’m too busy on World and Country Affairs. (...) MAGA is about WINNING and STRENGTH in not allowing Iran to have Nuclear Weapons. MAGA is about MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, and these people have no idea how to do that, BUT I DO," the president sentenced.