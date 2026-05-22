Tulsi Gabbard resigns as Director of National Intelligence

Published by Alejandro Baños 22 de mayo, 2026

The Director of National Intelligence (DNI), Tulsi Gabbard, submitted her resignation on Friday.

In a letter sent to President Donald Trump, Gabbard reported that she will focus on caring for her husband, who has been diagnosed with cancer.

"I am deeply grateful for the trust President Trump placed in me and for the opportunity to lead National Intelligence for the last year and a half," Gabbard wrote.

"Unfortunately, I must submit my resignation, effective June 30, 2026. My husband, Abraham, has recently been diagnosed with an extremely rare form of bone cancer. He faces major challenges in the coming weeks and months. At this time, I must step away from public service to be by his side and fully support him through this battle," she added.

Trump: "Tulsi has done an incredible job"

As soon as the news broke, Trump wanted to send a message of warmth and affection to Gabbard for her “incredible job,” while also wishing her husband a speedy recovery.

"Unfortunately, after having done a great job, Tulsi Gabbard will be leaving the Administration on June 30th. Her wonderful husband, Abraham, has been recently diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer, and she, rightfully, wants to be with him, bringing him back to good health as they currently fight a tough battle together. I have no doubt he will soon be better than ever,“ Trump said in a statement. ”Tulsi has done an incredible job, and we will miss her."

The president took the opportunity to confirm that Aaron Lukas, Gabbard’s right-hand man, will temporarily serve as DNI.