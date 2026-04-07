Trump calls Tucker Carlson 'low-IQ person' for criticizing his policy against Iran

Published by Carlos Dominguez 7 de abril, 2026

Donald Trump slammed the Fox News Tucker Carlson in a exclusive interview with The New York Post. The president called Carlson a "low-IQ person" and a "fool," and assured that he no longer answers his calls, following the conservative commentator's harsh criticism of his policies against the Iranian regime.

Trump made the remarks in a telephone interview with The New York Post. "Tucker’s a low IQ person that has absolutely no idea what’s going on," the president said, denying Carlson's claim that he was considering a nuclear war against Iran.

"He calls me all the time; I don’t respond to his calls. I don’t deal with him. I like dealing with smart people, not fools," the president said in describing his relationship with the commentator.

Since the start of the war with Iran, Carlson has sharply criticized the decision, arguing that it goes against the "America First" principle Trump promised on the campaign trail and that it represents a betrayal of voters who wanted to avoid new wars abroad.

Carlson criticizes Trump's message on Iran

The conflict erupted after Trump posted a message on Truth Social on Easter Sunday threatening Iran. In the post he called Iranian regime leaders "crazy bastards" and warned that he would bomb power plants and bridges if they did not reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Carlson responded Monday on his podcast, arguing that the president's message was "the first step toward nuclear war." The commentator also urged White House staffers to resign if Trump orders them to launch a nuclear bomb against Iran.

"Those people who are in direct contact with the president need to say, 'No. I'll resign. I'll do whatever I can do legally to stop this, because this is insane, and if given the order, I'm not carrying it out. Figure out the codes on the football yourself,'" the host said during his show.