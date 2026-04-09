Trump: US forces to remain until Iran honors ‘real agreement’

Published by Joshua Marks - JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 9 de abril, 2026

American military forces, ships and aircraft will remain deployed “in, and around, Iran” until a “real agreement” is fully implemented, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday.

The U.S. military is “loading up and resting,” and its next action would be “bigger, better and stronger than anyone has ever seen before” if the deal is not complied with, Trump wrote on his Truth Social social media platform.

He added that the agreement prohibits Iranian nuclear weapons and ensures the Strait of Hormuz “will be open and safe.”

A two-week ceasefire has paused 40 days of war following Trump’s ultimatum to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and launch talks toward a broader deal.

Trump said on Tuesday evening that he agreed to a “double-sided ceasefire” with the regime in Tehran after talking to the Pakistani prime minister and field marshal, who “requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran.”

If the Iranian regime agrees to the “complete, immediate and safe opening of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks,” Trump stated. “This will be a double-sided ceasefire.”

Trump said the “reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all military objectives and are very far along with a definitive agreement concerning long-term peace with Iran and peace in the Middle East.”

“We received a 10-point proposal from Iran and believe it is a workable basis on which to negotiate,” Trump said. “Almost all of the various points of past contention have been agreed to between the United States and Iran, but a two-week period will allow the agreement to be finalized and consummated.”

The deal comes after Trump warned on Tuesday that if Iran did not meet his 8 p.m. EST deadline to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, “a whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again.”

Despite the emerging agreement, Israel’s northern front remains active, as Jerusalem continues to strike Tehran’s Lebanese terror proxy Hezbollah. The Israel Defense Forces on Wednesday carried out its largest coordinated strikes against Hezbollah terror targets in Lebanon since the start of “Operation Roaring Lion,” hitting about 100 sites across multiple areas simultaneously within 10 minutes.

Trump said on Wednesday that Hezbollah in Lebanon was not included in the ceasefire agreement with Iran. The regime in Tehran has threatened to blow up the fragile ceasefire, warning of retaliation for Israeli strikes against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday that “tremendous victories” have been achieved during “Operation Roaring Lion,” which was launched against the Iranian regime on Feb. 28 in a joint campaign with Washington, which codenamed its operation “Epic Fury.”

“Iran is weaker than ever, and Israel is stronger than ever. That is the bottom line of this campaign, up to this moment,” said Netanyahu. “And I want to make clear: We still have objectives to complete—and we will achieve them either by agreement or by resuming the fighting.”

© JNS