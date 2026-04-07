Republicans unveil $342 million plan in key states to defend and expand Senate majority

Published by Joaquín Núñez 6 de abril, 2026

The Republican Party is determined to maintain control of the Senate after the November elections. To that end, the Senate Leadership Fund (SLF) announced a billion-dollar spending strategy to retain key seats and even wrest some from Democrats. This is a super PAC whose money was key in 2024, when the GOP won the majority.

Currently, Republicans hold a 53-47 majority in the Senate. They will defend 22 of the 35 seats up for grabs on Nov. 3. To regain a majority in the Senate, the Democrats will have to win four seats and hope Republicans do not steal any of them.

With this in mind, the SLF Fund announced its spending plan to maintain and expand the Republican majority. The investment includes $342 million, to be distributed in eight key races: Ohio, Michigan, North Carolina, Georgia, Iowa, New Hampshire, Alaska and Maine.

In total, the super PAC created in 2015 by allies of Senator Mitch McConnell will allocate $236 million to defend the five Republican seats (Ohio, Alaska, North Carolina, Iowa and Maine), while investing $106 million to win seats currently held by Democrats (Georgia, New Hampshire and Michigan).

The distribution of spending among the states is as follows:

Ohio: $79 million

North Carolina: $71 million

Michigan: $45 million

Georgia: $44 million

Maine: $42 million

Iowa: $29 million

New Hampshire: $17 million

Alaska: $15 million

Because it is an outside group, it can raise unlimited funds and spend millions of dollars on campaigns nationwide, although it must disclose the identities of its donors and cannot coordinate its spending with candidates. Unlike a direct donation to a candidate, which has an individual (individuals) cap of $3,300 per election, super PACs can receive unlimited sums.

The concept of "per election" is divided into primary at-large. So, the maximum a person can donate to a candidate in a single election cycle is $6,600. On the other hand, a mega-donor can, for example, send ten million dollars to the super PAC.

The group is currently chaired by Steven Law, McConnell's chief of staff from 1991 to 1997. Its executive director, Alex Latcham, spoke to the New York Times about its spending strategy.

As Latcham told the aforementioned media outlet, he is "100 percent confident" that Republicans could hold the Senate in November.

Democrats, through Chuck Schumer and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) chairwoman, Kirsten Gillibrand, recruited competitive candidates in most key races.

For example, they recruited former Governor Roy Cooper for the North Carolina election, former Senator Sherrod Brown for the Ohio election and former Congresswoman Mary Peltola for the Alaska election.

This impacts states where, thanks to these candidates, they have a better chance of winning (such as North Carolina) and creates the need for Republicans to spend resources in states where they did not expect to (such as Ohio and Alaska).

As a curious fact, the SLF did not include Texas in this spending plan, one of the states where the Democrats and their allied groups plan to make a large investment to boost James Talarico's candidacy.

Still to be defined is who the Republican candidate will be in the Lone Star State. Incumbent Senator John Cornyn and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton will vie for the nomination in a runoff scheduled for mid-May.

In addition to the Senate Leadership Fund, Republicans have another large outside group with generous spending power: MAGA Inc., the super PAC of President Donald Trump.