Trump keeps his endorsement in Texas Republican Senate race on hold as Cornyn and Paxton seek his support

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 14 de marzo, 2026

President Donald Trump said Saturday during an interview with NBC Newsthat, while he sees both Sen. John Cornyn and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton as Republican figures with a high likelihood of picking up a U.S. Senate seat in Texas, he has not yet decided which of the two he will back in the observed Republican primary runoff for that electoral event. Despite this, the Republican leader assured that such decision will be made very soon.

"I'll let you know that over the next week or so," Trump said when asked if he plans to endorse Cornyn. "I like him. I've always liked him," explained Trump, who also added that he expects to reach a decision soon, suggesting that the outcome could depend in part on Republican support for a piece of ballot legislation he backs. "A lot has to do with the SAVE America Act. A lot is going to determine — Republicans have to get that passed, because that will secure voting in this country," he said.

In search of Trump's support

The election contest pitting Cornyn and Paxton against each other comes after neither won a decisive victory in the first round of voting, forcing them to face off in a runoff on May 26. Both figures have been seeking Trump's endorsement as the race heads into the runoff. Paxton has pushed for the elimination of the Senate's legislative filibuster in order to pass the Trump-backed ballot measure.

The chairman also indicated that he is still unsure which Republican candidate would be stronger in a general election. "I've heard that. I don't know. I mean, I don't know. I don't know that to be a fact," Trump said regarding doubts about Cornyn's ability to win. "But I like him. I've always liked him. I really like both candidates."

Trump dismissed suggestions that Paxton might struggle in a general election, noting that he believes either Republican could win. "No, I think they both win," Trump said, while describing Democratic candidate James Talarico as "so weak."

While Trump did not detail a specific factor that would determine his endorsement,he reiterated on several occasions the importance of passing the SAVE America Act.