Trump hits midterms with $300 million to defend congressional control

Published by Joaquín Núñez 2 de enero, 2026

Donald Trump comes into the midterm elections with plenty of money to influence races that could define control of the next Congress. MAGA Inc. its main super PAC, closed 2025 with $300 millionin cash, which it hopes will help it retain both the Senate and House in 2026.

According to data from the Federal Election Commission, as of Dec. 22, the organization had $294 million in cash on hand. However, a super PAC spokesman specified that the figure had reached $304 million by the end of the year.

"Thanks to President Trump’s leadership, MAGA Inc will have the resources to help candidates who support President Trump’s America First agenda of securing our border, keeping our streets safe, supercharging our economy, and making life more affordable for all Americans," the organization said in a statement.

Notable donors included OpenAI chairman Greg Brockman, who contributed $25 million, and private equity investor Konstantin Sokolov, who chipped in with $11 million. Another name that surfaced was that of Jared Isaacman, recentlyconfirmed by the Senate as director of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). The businessman donated $2 million.

Currently, Republicans hold a slim majority in the House of Representatives and a slightly more comfortable one in the Senate. The president hopes not to repeat the results of 2018, when he resoundingly lost the majority in the House. In the Senate the situation is different, since the Democrats will have to defend two seats in states where Trump won in 2024: Georgia and Michigan. In turn, the GOP will face three competitive races: North Carolina, Maineand potentially Ohio, where polls show increasing parity.