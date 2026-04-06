Published by Williams Perdomo 6 de abril, 2026

The Supreme Court on Monday cleared the way for Steve Bannon, a former advisor to President Donald Trump, to vacate his sentence in a case related to the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill demonstrations.

Bannon served four months in federal prison in 2024 for disobeying a subpoena to testify before a congressional panel investigating the 2021 attack.

But he appealed to the Supreme Court to have the conviction overturned, a legal challenge joined by the Trump administration in February.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche described the move as a course correction from what he said was "the prior administration's weaponization of the justice system."