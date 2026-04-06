Supreme Court clears the way to overturn Steve Bannon's conviction
Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche described the move as a course correction from what he said was "the prior administration's weaponization of the justice system."
The Supreme Court on Monday cleared the way for Steve Bannon, a former advisor to President Donald Trump, to vacate his sentence in a case related to the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill demonstrations.
Bannon served four months in federal prison in 2024 for disobeying a subpoena to testify before a congressional panel investigating the 2021 attack.
But he appealed to the Supreme Court to have the conviction overturned, a legal challenge joined by the Trump administration in February.
Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche described the move as a course correction from what he said was "the prior administration's weaponization of the justice system."
The court's decision
Bannon, one of the architects of Trump's first presidential campaign, was removed as White House chief strategist in August 2017.