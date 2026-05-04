DOJ Announces Antitrust Investigation Against Beef Giants

Published by Joaquín Núñez 4 de mayo, 2026

The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced that it is investigating major beef and beef cattle companies for possible violations of antitrust laws. At a press conference led by acting attorney general Todd Blanche and agriculture secretary Brooke Rollins, the officials denounced the situation and anticipated future steps to protect small cattlemen and consumers.

The press conference took place at DOJ headquarters. There, Blanche explained that the investigation began in 2025 under a directive from President Donald Trump: "Multiple plant closures across the country, the current market structure, and high concentration in the industry indicate anticompetitive activity. Since the President's executive order, the department has been actively investigating with a review of over 3,000,000 documents."

Regarding the findings, the acting attorney general stated that four companies control 85% of the cattle-processing market, two of which are foreign. These are JBS (Brazilian company), Cargill, Tyson Foods, and National Beef (Brazilian company).

According to Rollins, the level of concentration in this market went from "just 25% in 1977 to 71% in 1992 and now reaches a staggering 85%."

"Together, these companies operate through dozens of subsidiary businesses, creating a landscape that leaves many of our cattle producers with limited marketing options. For some ranchers, this means fewer marketing opportunities, complicating an already challenging marketplace," the Agriculture Secretary continued.

Rollins also noted that the United States has lost more than 17% of its cattle ranchers in the last decade. She attributed the decline to two main factors: the attack by the "radical left" and "climate alarmists" on cattlemen, as well as foreign involvement in cattle processing.

The press conference was also attended by Peter Navarro, White House trade advisor and representative of the most protectionist vision of the Trump administration. The official mainly targeted one of the Brazilian companies: "I hasten to add here that the Brazilians are far more of the problem, and it's complicated by the fact that the Brazilians, particularly JBS, hand out millions of dollars to our American political system like it's candy. And the rate of return they get on that would make a Wall Street hedge fund blush, and we have got to put a stop to that."

The acting attorney general also encouraged ranchers and consumers toreport possible instances of price fixing or bid rigging in the marketplace.

DOJ officials present at the press conference did not specify time frames for a possible filing of charges or a lawsuit. However, they remarked that civil and criminal antitrust investigations may be conducted in parallel.