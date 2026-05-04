Former Mayor Rudy Giuliani is hospitalized in critical but stable condition

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 3 de mayo, 2026

Eformer Mayor Rudy Giuliani's spokesman Ted Goodman reported Sunday that the 81-year-old Republican leader had to be admitted to a hospital and is in critical but stable condition. However, no details were provided on the cause of his hospitalization. "Mayor Rudy Giuliani is currently in the hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition. Mayor Giuliani is a fighter who has faced every challenge in his life with unwavering strength, and he's fighting with that same level of strength as we speak. We do ask that you join us in prayer for America's Mayor -- Rudy Giuliani," Goodman said in a statement.

Giuliani served as mayor of New York City from 1994 to 2001, being considered one of the most prominent political figures in the country due to his stewardship during the September 11 attacks, when he won the admiration of all and sundry, to the point of being considered "America's mayor." Subsequently, Giuliani acted as Donald Trump's advisor and personal lawyer during part of his first term, being marked by his support for the president's attempts to disregard the 2020 elections.

Trump also addressed the situation Sunday in a post on Truth Social, in which he confirmed Giuliani's hospitalization while sharply criticizing Democrats. "Our fabulous Rudy Giuliani, a True Warrior, and the Best Mayor in the History of New York City, BY FAR, has been hospitalized, and is in critical condition. What a tragedy that he was treated so badly by the Radical Left Lunatics, Democrats ALL — AND HE WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING! They cheated on the Elections, fabricated hundreds of stories, did anything possible to destroy our Nation, and now, look at Rudy. So sad!" the Republican leader wrote.

The former mayor has faced health problems in recent years. In August, he was hospitalized after a car accident in New Hampshire, where authorities said he suffered non-life-threatening injuries. In 2020, he also spent several days hospitalized after contracting COVID-19.