Together with Rick Harrison, Trump celebrated National Small Business Week at the White House

Published by Joaquín Núñez 4 de mayo, 2026

Donald Trump celebrated National Small Business Week at the White House. The president highlighted his deregulation agenda and was accompanied by business figures, including Rick Harrison and Small Business Administration (SBA) Director Kelly Loeffler.

According to the SBA, the event "acknowledges the critical contributions of America's entrepreneurs and small business owners." During his speech, Trump recognized the work of small and medium-sized entrepreneurs and underscored the positive impact of the deregulation agenda implemented.

"We're getting rid of 129 nonsense regulations for every new one that we pass, and thanks to these pro-growth policies, our economy is roaring, and factory construction is way up. Business investment is more than triple compared to that of just a short time ago," he said.

Loeffler focused her speech on the SBA loans granted in 2025. According to the official, $45 billion in loans were granted to 85,000 small businesses through local banks. "That’s an all-time record at the SBA and we did it with 53% fewer staff at the agency," she said.

She also announced Humtown Products as the SBA's Small Business of 2026. It is a family-owned company founded in 1959. Run by the third generation, it grew "from a small mold shop to an Ohio powerhouse with 45 employees."

Harrison, who has backed Trump for years, mainly highlighted the benefits of the president's flagship legislation in this second term: "The backbone of this country is small business—plain and simple. The Big Beautiful Bill is absolutely amazing. He's going to go down as maybe the best president ever. I love this guy."

The legislation signed in July 2025 included tax measures that directly affected small and medium-sized businesses. Among them are the 20% deduction for pass-through entities (such as LLCs) and the extension of the immediate investment deduction regime, known as bonus depreciation, which enabled companies to deduct 100% of the cost of machinery and equipment in the same year, encouraging capital investment.

In addition to the owner of the famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas, the event was attended by Mark Lamoncha, president and CEO of Humtown Products, and Andrew Saville, president of Coosa Steel.