Trump reiterates: Cuba is in ‘its last moments of life’

President Donald Trump affirmed this Saturday, during the Shield of the Americas summit, held in Doral, Fla., that Cuba is "at the end of the line," in reference to the Caribbean country's state under a communist dictatorship.

Cuba is in "its last moments of life," Trump told a dozen leaders, including Argentina's Javier Milei. "They are at the end of the line. They have no money, they have no oil. They have a bad philosophy, and they have a bad regime that's been bad for a long time."

In addition, Trump again mentioned that the communist dictatorship of Miguel Díaz-Canel "is negotiating" with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and himself, although he did not give further details.

These statements come a day after others by Trump regarding Cuba. The president wrote on Truth Social that the Díaz-Canel dictatorship "is gonna fall pretty soon."

The communist dictatorship has been in power in Cuba for more than five decades.