ICE will maintain a small temporary security force in Minnesota

White House border czar Tom Homan announced that a "small" federal security force will remain in Minnesota despite the Trump administration wrapping up its immigration operations in the state.

Speaking to CBS News during the Face the Nation program, Homan indicated that this reduced group will serve to "respond when our agents are out and surrounded by agitators or when things get out of hand." He clarified that the permanence of these forces will be temporary, intended only to ensure that coordination and agreements with local and state forces remain effective in the face of potential threats to public safety.

Homan further defended the performance of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Border Patrol, highlighting cooperation with local authorities and the decrease in agitators as key factors in the success of the operation. "This week has already seen a significant reduction and will continue into next week," he added.

The border czar also addressed the use of face masks by ICE agents, noting that while he personally does not like them, "because threats against ICE agents have increased more than 1,500%, and actual assaults and threats have increased more than 8,000%, these men and women have had to protect themselves."

During President Trump's second term, the strict federal immigration agenda has come under fire, especially in the wake of the shooting and deaths of two people, Alex Pretti and Renee Good, in Minneapolis at the hands of immigration authorities.