Social media platform X down in major outage
X does not appear to have commented on the outage as of press time and did not previously indicate any scheduled maintenance for the app.
Social media platform X appears to be down on Monday, with tens of thousands of users reporting difficulties using the platform.
Downdetector, a website that tracks user complaints and possible outages, reported a peak of nearly 43,000 active complaints before 9 am on Monday.
Diane Hernández
