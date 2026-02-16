Social media platform X down in major outage

Published by Ben Whedon - Just The News 16 de febrero, 2026

Social media platform X appears to be down on Monday, with tens of thousands of users reporting difficulties using the platform.

Downdetector, a website that tracks user complaints and possible outages, reported a peak of nearly 43,000 active complaints before 9 am on Monday.

X does not appear to have commented on the outage as of press time and did not previously indicate any scheduled maintenance for the app.

