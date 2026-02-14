Central Command executes new wave of strikes against ISIS infrastructure in Syria

Published by Joaquín Núñez 14 de febrero, 2026

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced a series of operations against more than 30 ISIS targets in Syria. The strikes took place as part of Operation Hawkeye Strike, which came in response to the killing of two American soldiers and an interpreter in the city of Palmyra.

According to a CENTCOM statement, the strike was directed against "ISIS infrastructure and weapons storage targets with precision munitions delivered by fixed-wing, rotary-wing, and unmanned aircraft."

"More than 50 ISIS terrorists have been killed or captured and over 100 ISIS infrastructure targets have been struck with hundreds of precision munitions during two months of targeted operations," it added.

The operation was another response to the Al Qaeda attack on Dec. 13, when two U.S. soldiers and an interpreter were killed in Palmyra, Syria.

The first took place on Dec. 21, when U.S. forces attacked 70 targets at multiple locations in central Syria, using fighter jets, attack helicopters and artillery. In turn, the second was on Jan. 17, when CENTCOM eliminated Bilal Hasan al-Jasim, who had direct links to ISIS. They noted that he was an experienced terrorist leader and was "directly connected" to the ISIS man who killed the two soldiers and the interpreter.