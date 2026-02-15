Trump lashes out at Bill Maher after his latest criticism and recalls his controversial dinner at the White House

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 14 de febrero, 2026

President Donald Trump lashed out Saturday at comedian Bill Maher following a series of comments the HBO host made a day earlier, retweeting the dinner the two shared last year at the White House. In a lengthy and controversial post on his official Truth Social account, the Republican leader began by recalling what he described as a "great dinner" with Maher by stating that the famous host was "a nice guy" and "very respectful about our meeting" during the program he aired after the encounter.

However, Trump noted that his perception changed dramatically when he saw that Maher was returning to what he described as the same old speech on Real Time, writing that the host "devolve into the same old story — Very boring, ANTI TRUMP" He then listed what he considers major accomplishments of his administration and concluded that the dinner "was a total waste of time for me to have this jerk at the White House." Similarly, he compared Maher to late-night figures such as Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel, adding that he was "slightly more talented."

In his Saturday post, Trump also claimed that it was Maher who requested the meeting and claimed that the comedian was uncomfortable upon arriving in the Oval Office. According to the president, Maher was "much different than I thought he would be."

Trump's strong words

"He was extremely nervous, had NO confidence whatsoever and, to calm his nerves, immediately, within seconds, ordered a 'Vodka Tonic,'" Trump wrote. "He said to me, ‘I’ve never felt like this before, I’m actually scared.’ In one respect, it was somewhat endearing! Anyway, we had a great dinner, it was quick, easy, and he seemed to be a nice guy and, for his first show after our dinner, he was very respectful about our meeting — But with everything I have done in bringing our Country back from ‘OBLIVION,’ why wouldn’t he be?"

Trump also claimed that Maher subsequently asked to return to the White House and attend the annual Christmas party, though he noted that he ultimately did not attend. "Regardless, I’d much rather spend my time MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN than wasting it on him," the president wrote. "Bill continues to suffer from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS!), and there is nothing that will ever be done to cure him of this very serious disease."

Maher, for his part, addressed the controversy in an interview with CNN published Saturday, in which he called those who stopped watching his show because of the White House dinner"idiots."During his Friday night broadcast, the comedian also mocked Trump by asking what he meant in a recent post on Truth Social where he suggested that China could strike a deal with Canada and eliminate all ice hockey. "Now, if after I had dinner with Donald Trump, I came back on this show and got seduced by that dinner and stopped hitting him with everything every week, every time I thought he did something wrong, then you'd have a case," Maher said in the interview. "That didn't happen."