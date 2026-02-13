DHS arrests illegal immigrant accused of pedophilia, released on bail in Oregon

Published by Joaquín Núñez 13 de febrero, 2026

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) arrested an illegal immigrant who had previously been arrested for rape, purchasing sexual services with a minor and sexual abuse in Marion County, Oregon. He is Manuel Cruz-Ramirez, who was originally removed from the United States in 2018, but re-entered illegally. Following his arrest, he is in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and under a new deportation order.

The arrest took place last Feb. 3, when Cruz-Ramirez tried to catch a flight at the Portland airport. There, the man presented himself with a false Mexican passport, under the name of Moisés Ezquivel Mendoza. After detecting some irregularities in the document, the authorities scanned his fingerprints to identify him.

In addition to DHS, agents from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) also participated in the operation.

From the agency led by Kristi Noem they took aim at the sanctuary policies of Oregon, governed by Democrat Tina Kotek, who will seek re-election on Nov. 4.

"Manuel Cruz-Ramirez was arrested for rape, purchasing sex with a minor, and sexual abuse in Oregon. The state’s sanctuary politicians allowed this pedophile to be released from jail back into American communities," said Tricia McLaughlin, deputy secretary of DHS, in a statement.

"Americans can be proud of the swift actions of TSA and CBP for protecting them and our judicial system by preventing this monster from fleeing the country. Criminal illegal aliens should not be released from jails back onto our streets to terrorize more innocent Americans. Oregon’s sanctuary politicians must stop this reckless insanity of releasing child predators from jail back into our neighborhoods to prey on more innocent children," she added.