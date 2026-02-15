Massachusetts auditor uncovers potential $12 million fraud by Democrats in assistance programs

Published by Joaquín Núñez 15 de febrero, 2026

Diana DiZoglio, auditor of Massachusetts, uncovered potential $12 million fraud case. The Democratic official is taking on state leaders of her own party and assured that she would bring the case to the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court, the state's highest court, to allow it to delve deeper into the audit of the legislative branch.

The case began with the Massachusetts State Auditor's Office report, which identified approximately $12 million in alleged fraud during fiscal year 2025 related to public assistance programs. In The Bay State, the governorship and both legislative chambers are controlled by the Democratic Party.

DiZoglio notified legislative leaders earlier this year of her intention to conduct a performance audit, but claimed that House and Senate leaders refused to provide the necessary documentation. She added that state Attorney General Andrea Campbell refused to intervene.

In Massachusetts, the state auditor, in this case DiZoglio, belongs to the executive branch. The purpose of the position is to audit the legislative branch, something that some consider unconstitutional. However, in 2024, the citizens of the state passed a measure so that the auditor can also audit the Massachusetts General Court, the state's legislature. This popular initiative law passed with 72% of the vote. As the legislature is not cooperating, the official decided to bring the case to courts to force the legislators to cooperate with her investigation.

In this context, the official spoke to Fox News and explained the nature of the case, remarking that she will take it to the highest state court.

"What is happening is our most powerful politicians here in the state of Massachusetts are turning back at their own voters, at their own electorate, and they're saying that the law doesn't apply to them. That is unacceptable. It doesn't matter if you're Democrat or Republican. The law is the law. And people of Massachusetts, they just want to know how their tax dollars are being spent," DiZoglio said.

"This was something that the Democratic Party of Massachusetts endorsed and the Massachusetts GOP also endorsed. And now we have a handful of powerful politicians who, you know, think that they're above this law, just sticking it to the taxpayers and saying they're not going to comply," she added.