Trump announces that Board of Peace has committed $5 billion for Gaza 'reconstruction'

Published by Joaquín Núñez 15 de febrero, 2026

Donald Trump announced that member countries of the Board of Peace pledged $5.5 billion to assist with humanitarian efforts and reconstruction of the Gaza Strip. The president broke the news on social media ahead of the board's first meeting, scheduled for Feb. 19.

Accompanied by the leaders of the member countries, Trump signed the founding document of the Board of Peace on Jan. 22 in Washington, D.C. "We are going to have peace in the world. The first steps toward a brighter day for the Middle East, and a much safer future for the world are unfolding right before your very eyes," he said before signing the document.

Among the 25 member countries are Argentina, Paraguay, Qatar, Turkey and Saudi Arabia. On the eve of the board's first annual meeting, the president posted the message on Truth Social.

"The Board of Peace has unlimited potential. Last October, I released a Plan for the permanent end to the Conflict in Gaza, and our Vision was unanimously adopted by the United Nations Security Council. Shortly thereafter, we facilitated Humanitarian Aid at record speed, and secured the release of every living and deceased Hostage," he wrote.

"On February 19th, 2026, I will again be joined by Board of Peace Members at the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace in Washington, D.C., where we will announce that Member States have pledged more than $5 BILLION DOLLARS toward the Gaza Humanitarian and Reconstruction efforts, and have committed thousands of personnel to the International Stabilization Force and Local Police to maintain Security and Peace for Gazans," the president added.

Finally, Trump warned the terrorist group Hamas to "remain committed to the full and immediate demilitarization" of Gaza.