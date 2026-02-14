Published by Joaquín Núñez 14 de febrero, 2026

The Trump administration announced a plan to expand shipbuilding and boost domestic maritime jobs. Supported by an executive order signed by Donald Trump in April 2025, the Maritime Action Plan (MAP) aims to create a "maritime golden age."

Specifically, the plan seeks to rebuild the U.S. shipbuilding industry through massive investment, deregulation, job training and protection from foreign competition, with the goal of regaining military, logistical and economic capability on the oceans.

In addition, MAP aims to strengthen supply chains, expand the shipping fleet and protect the Arctic Ocean waterways.

"Delivering on this vision requires more than investment. The MAP calls for policies that modernize government procurement processes and streamline regulations to accelerate shipbuilding and reduce costs," the White House explained in a statement.

"By streamlining regulatory processes, strengthening interagency coordination, and providing reliable long-term funding and demand for U.S.-built ships, shipyards, and mariners, America will rebuild maritime strength at the speed and scale required to meet the challenges of today and the future," he added.

Anna Kelly, White House deputy press secretary, told reporters that the plan is "the first holistic approach" to strengthening the U.S. maritime industry.

In addition, she argued that the "strategic position and shipbuilding industrial capacity" has weakened in recent decades, precisely because of excessive regulatory burdens and the lack of a sustained roadmap over time.

Sen. Todd Young (R-IN), one of the authors of the Shipbuilding and Port Infrastructure for Prosperity and Security Act(SHIPS), welcomed the implementation of the MAP.

"The announcement today should serve as a wake-up call for Congress to act quickly on this bill in order to provide the legal authorities and resources necessary to make this plan a reality. It’s time to make American ships again," he said.