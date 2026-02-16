Operation against Maduro: Trump and Delta Force in Venezuela
President Donald Trump revealed from the Fort Bragg military base the unpublished details of "Operation Absolute Determination", the extraction mission that achieved the arrest of Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, in Venezuelan territory. The military action, which included the participation of First Lady Melania Trump in the presentation to the troops, was executed by elite units after months of strategic planning.
This operation is relevant because Maduro is now facing federal narco-terrorism charges in the United States, with a court hearing scheduled for March. In addition, Trump highlighted the tactical superiority of Delta Force, noting that the Russian- and Chinese-origin defense systems used by the regime did not work during the intervention.