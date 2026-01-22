Americans still don't understand Trump: here's what polls say about the Greenland acquisition

Published by Joaquín Núñez 21 de enero, 2026

Donald Trump insists on acquiring Greenland. He made this known during his speech at the World Economic Forum, where he pointed out the strategic and geopolitical need for the United States to have the so-called largest island in the world. In addition, the president remarked that this move would be to "guarantee national security and international stability." However, the American public is still not very convinced, or so polls show.

Trump's speech in Davos lasted just over an hour and a half, in which he covered a wide diversity of topics, including the future of Greenland. He spoke of how his predecessors tried unsuccessfully to acquire the island and ruled out the use of force, opening the way for eventual negotiation with the Kingdom of Denmark and the NATO.

"It's the United States alone that can protect this giant mass of land, this giant piece of ice, develop it and improve it and make it so that it's good for Europe and safe for Europe and good for us. And that's the reason I'm seeking immediate negotiations to once again discuss the acquisition of Greenland by the United States just as we have acquired many other territories throughout our history as many of the European nations have. There's nothing wrong with it," he said.

What do the polls say?

According to a poll conducted by CNN between Jan. 9 and Jan. 12, Americans still don't share the president's view.

"Would you (favor) or (oppose) the U.S. attempting to take control of Greenland?" the aforementioned media outlet asked. The results were as follows: 75% said they somewhat disagreed or strongly disagreed, versus 25% who said they somewhat agreed or strongly agreed.

Ninety-four percent of Democrats and eight in ten independents were against it, while among Republicans opinions are split down the middle.

In addition, more than half of Americans said the president has gone "too far" in trying to expand U.S. power over other countries.

Something similar found a Quinnipiac poll. Fifty-five percent were against the U.S. attempting to buy Greenland, with 37 percent in favor. The negative is much higher posing the scenario of military intervention: 86% against and only 9% in favor.

Another pollster seeking answers on this question was Reuters/Ipsos, also in January this year. According to its findings, 47% of Americans oppose "Trump's Greenland initiative," with 36% undecided and 17% support.

Public opinion shows a major split along party lines. Seventy-nine percent of Democrats are against, along with 51% who did not identify with either party. Different is the scenario among Republicans, as 40% were in favor, 46% undecided and 14% against.

However, in the event of wanting to take the island by force, Trump would face fierce opposition from all sectors, including 89% of Democrats and 60% of Republicans.

The latest poll is from The Economist by YouGov. Like the previous ones, it met with strong resistance to the president's intentions. Overall, only 29% approved of the Greenland purchase, with 38% saying the island is "very" or "fairly important" to U.S. security.

Among Republicans, approval is 58%, up six percentage points from a week ago.

Finally, only 9% approved of military intervention in Greenland, while 72% opposed it. Even among Republicans, only 22% favored, while 52% opposed.