FBI investigates explosive device outside Zohran Mamdani's residence as possible act of terrorism

Published by Joaquín Núñez 8 de marzo, 2026

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is investigating an explosive device thrown outside the residence of Zohran Mamdani as a possible act of terrorism. While no one was injured because the homemade bombs failed to detonate, the investigation determined that at least one of them could "have caused serious injury or death."

The episode took place in the midst of two simultaneous protests at Gracie Mansion, the residence of the mayor of New York City. One was organized by activist Jake Lang, indicted and then pardoned for the events of Jan. 6, 2021, and was titled as follows: "Stop the Islamic Takeover of New York City, Stop New York City Public Muslim Prayer." Approximately two dozen people participated.

In the face of this, a counter-protest was organized, which attracted about a hundred people, led by the "Run the Nazis out of New York City's Stand Against Hate Group."

Despite the presence of local law enforcement, both groups ended up clashing. One of the demonstrators called to Lang's protest used pepper spray against a person from the other side, for which he was arrested.

Tension came to a head when protesters Emir Balat and Ibrahim Kayumi threw two homemade bombs at Lang's group. While they were set off, they failed to explode.

Jessica Tisch, chief of the New York Police Department, spoke out in a statement about the events and confirmed that at least one of the homemade bombs was a lethal improvised explosive device (IED).

"The NYPD Bomb Squad has conducted a preliminary analysis of the device that was ignited and used at a protest yesterday and has determined that it was neither a fake device nor a smoke bomb. In fact, it was an improvised explosive device that could have caused serious injury or death," she said.

"Emir Balat and Ibrahim Kayumi were arrested yesterday at the scene and are in custody in connection with this matter. The NYPD is working on this investigation with our partners in the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York and the FBI through our Joint Terrorism Task Force. I want to once again thank the brave members of the NYPD who ran toward danger without hesitation and quickly apprehended the suspects," she added.

Mamdani's response

Mayor Mamdani posted a disclaimer about the events on his X account, where he condemned the violence of both groups of protesters: "Yesterday, white supremacist Jake Lang organized a protest outside Gracie Mansion rooted in bigotry and racism. Such hate has no place in New York City. It is an affront to our city’s values and the unity that defines who we are."

"What followed was even more disturbing. Violence at a protest is never acceptable. The attempt to use an explosive device and hurt others is not only criminal, it is reprehensible and the antithesis of who we are," the Democratic mayor added.

Finally, he thanked law enforcement for their work: "Our officers ran toward danger without hesitation, demonstrating once again the courage and dedication it takes to protect this city every single day."