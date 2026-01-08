Trump proposes a 30% increase in the defense budget for 2027: would rise to $1.5 trillion and be funded by tariffs

Published by Joaquín Núñez 7 de enero, 2026

Donald Trump is seeking a 30% increase in defense spending by 2027, bringing it to $1.5 trillion. According to the president, the federal government will be able to fund the increase with tariff revenues, with the goal of "building the Armed Forces dreamed of" and keeping Americans "safe and secure" in times of geopolitical instability.

According to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for fiscal year 2026, the budget for the Pentagon and other defense-linked programs is $901 billion. However, Congress must still approve that appropriation. Therefore, Trump's proposal would involve a significant increase heading into 2027.

The president communicated his intentions on Truth Social, where he assured that, in this context of geopolitical turbulence, increasing the defense budget is critical to U.S. national security.

"After long and difficult negotiations with Senators, Congressmen, Secretaries, and other Political Representatives, I have determined that, for the Good of our Country, especially in these very troubled and dangerous times, our Military Budget for the year 2027 should not be $1 trillion, but rather $1.5 trillion. This will allow us to build the 'Dream Military' that we have long been entitled to and, more importantly, that will keep us SAFE and SECURE, regardless of foe," Trump wrote.

"If it weren’t for the tremendous numbers being produced by Tariffs from other Countries, many of which, in the past, have 'ripped off' the United States at levels never seen before, I would stay at the $1 Trillion number but, because of Tariffs, and the tremendous Income that they bring, amounts are being generated that would have been unthinkable in the past (especially just one year ago during the Sleepy Joe Biden Administration, the Worst President in the History of our Country!)", he added.

In turn, the Republican specified that the tariffs will also help reduce the public debt and pay a "substantial dividend" to middle- and low-income Americans.