901 billion defense bill advances in Senate

Published by Sabrina Martin 15 de diciembre, 2025

The Senate approved the annual defense policy bill Monday with bipartisan support, clearing a key procedural hurdle and putting the initiative on track for final passage in the coming days. The vote was 76-20, allowing the amendment consideration phase to begin.

The National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for fiscal year 2026 is one of the few pieces of legislation that Congress must mandatorily pass each year. The package authorizes nearly $901 billion for the Pentagon and other defense-linked programs, a figure that exceeds the request submitted by President Donald Trump earlier this year by about $8 billion.

In the absence of an immediate deadline for general funding of the federal government, the NDAA has become a priority for the Senate. Traditionally, this bill usually marks the close of the legislative year.

Repeal of use of force authorizations.

Among the approximately 3,000 pages of the bill are far-reaching provisions on defense policy and national security. One of the most relevant would eliminate the 1991 and 2002 authorizations for the use of military force linked to the Gulf War and the Iraq War.

For decades, these authorizations have been used by different administrations to justify military interventions in the Middle East. On this occasion, legislators from both parties have agreed on the need to formally revoke them.

Transparency in anti-drug operations

The package also incorporates new accountability requirements for the Department of Defense. A provision would force the Pentagon to turn over all raw footage of Trump administration-ordered strikes against suspected ships linked to narco-trafficking in the Caribbean.

Aviation security debate in Washington

Another provision would reduce some safety standards in Washington airspace, following the collision between a Black Hawk helicopter and an airliner near Ronald Reagan National Airport, a crash that killed 67 people.

Ukraine and aid oversight.

The NDAA also includes several provisions related to Ukraine. These include expansion of the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which would authorize $400 million annually for arms purchases from U.S. defense companies.