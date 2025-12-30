Homeland Security begins interrogations, and Bondi announces more than 90 charged in Minnesota fraud case

Published by Sabrina Martin 29 de diciembre, 2025

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed the deployment of federal agents to Minneapolis to deepen a wide-ranging investigation into alleged fraud linked to child care and other publicly funded programs in Minnesota. Secretary Kristi Noem reported that the operation involves agents from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), as part of a federal action that already includes interrogations and file reviews.

The announcement coincides with a new balance sheet from the Department of Justice. Attorney General Pam Bondi reported that, to date, 98 people have been charged and more than 60 have already been convicted. According to her public message, the investigation has been ongoing for months and will continue with further prosecutions.

Federal deployment in Minnesota The presence of HSI and ICE is in response to what Noem described as rampant fraud detected in the state. The deployment comes as federal authorities examine multiple schemes that have operated using public funds, particularly within state-administered social programs.

The centerpiece of the case: Feeding Our Future

One of the main files is that of Feeding Our Future, described by Bondi as the largest case of fraud related to aid programs during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to official information, the organization claimed to have served millions of free meals to children, when in many cases those deliveries did not occur.

The federal investigation alleges that false invoices and fictitious beneficiary lists were presented, while hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars were diverted, including abroad. There are 78 defendants in the scheme, and 57 have been convicted so far.

Medicaid kickbacks and fraud

The Department of Justice also documented attempts at judicial obstruction, including one case in which defendants allegedly attempted to bribe jurors with $120,000 in cash. In addition, several involved allegedly replicated fraudulent practices in Medicaid programs by setting up purported autism clinics and misusing state-funded housing services to bill for benefits that investigators say were never provided.

Bondi said federal authorities continue to work in coordination with DHS and other Cabinet officials to move forward with new indictments. The federal government maintains that the investigation remains open.

Day care centers under scrutiny

Federal authorities also launched a specific investigation after reports surfaced of alleged fraud involving day care centers that received public funds in Minnesota.

The case gained public attention after independent journalist Nick Shirley released a video documenting visits to several child care centers in the state. One of the most widely disseminated recordings shows a day care center with no visible activity. According to the video, the facility was listed as licensed to care for dozens of children and had received millions of dollars in state funding.