Trump announces White House address to the nation scheduled for Wednesday evening

Published by Sabrina Martin 16 de diciembre, 2025

President Donald Trump will deliver a speech to the nation live from the White House on Wednesday night, the president himself announced Tuesday. The address is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally.

The announcement was made through a message posted on social media, in which Trump confirmed the time of the speech and expressed optimism about the situation in the country. So far, it has not been officially reported what will be the central theme of the message or the specific points to be addressed by the president during his speech.

The speech will mark a new formal appearance of the president in a format reserved for messages of national scope.

The last speech of this kind The last time Trump formally addressed Americans in such a speech was in November, following a shooting in the nation's capital in which two members of the West Virginia National Guard were wounded. Since then, the president has maintained public communication mainly through statements to the press and messages broadcast on digital platforms.

Economic agenda at the center of the debate

During the last months of the year, Trump has recurrently highlighted the results of his tariff policy. In that context, the president has indicated that the revenue generated by the tariffs could be used to make direct payments to Americans.

Last month, Trump indicated that the Administration had raised hundreds of millions of dollars through tariffs and that those funds could begin to be distributed as dividends starting in mid-2026, with the possibility of a slight delay in the schedule.

The idea was initially floated in early November, when the president suggested that the payments could amount to $2,000 for low- and middle-income individuals, with the remaining resources going to reducing the national debt.

The United States faces a national debt of close to $38 trillion, a figure that far exceeds the revenue generated from tariffs. Even so, customs duty collections have seen steady growth in recent months.