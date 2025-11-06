Trump Administration ends protected status for South Sudanese nationals

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 6 de noviembre, 2025

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Wednesday that it will officially end protections against deportation for South Sudanese nationals. In a statement, the agency noted that while violence persists in the African country, it has not yet returned to a "full-scale" civil war, adding that the Sudanese government plans to cooperate with the deportations, creating "compelling foreign policy reasons" behind the decision.

"While there is inter/intra-communal violence linked to border disputes, cross-border violence, cyclical and retaliatory attacks, and ethnic polarization, return to full-scale civil war, to-date, has been avoided," the DHS wrote.

The African country's citizens have qualified for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) since gaining independence in 2011, last renewed by former President Joe Biden during his administration, which determined that South Sudanese nationals could not be returned to their country due to an "ongoing armed conflict and humanitarian crisis."

Despite this, the notice published Wednesday in the U.S. Federal Register gives South Sudanese a 60-day deadline to leave the country, arguing that they no longer qualify for the program that prevents the deportation of those facing natural disasters or civil unrest.