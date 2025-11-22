Transportation Secretary announces a multi-million dollar investment to distribute 2,400 buses nationwide

Published by Joaquín Núñez 21 de noviembre, 2025

Sean Duffy, secretary of transportation, announced a billion-dollar investment to bring 2,400 buses nationwide. According to a statement from the Department of Transportation, the investment reaches 165 public transportation projects in 45 states and Washington, DC.

Specifically, the funding is for the Bus and Bus Facilities Grant Program and the Low- or No-Emission Vehicle Grant Program. According to the aforementioned release, the initiative seeks to "modernize America's bus infrastructure, reduce traffic congestion and make it easier for people to travel more efficiently and affordably."

Together, the two funding lines combined represent a total opportunity of $1.5 billion by fiscal year 2025.

"Delivering new-and-improved bus infrastructure is yet another example of how America is building again under President Trump. Whether it’s to church, school, or work, more people travel by bus than any other form of public transportation," the transportation secretary said.

"With these grants, thousands of new buses will hit the road and infrastructure will be upgraded—making public transit more efficient, affordable and safe for American families," he added.

In the same vein, Marc Molinaro, former congressman and current director of the Federal Transit Administration, said, "Public transit buses provide a vital service to millions of Americans every day. These grants will strengthen connections between communities, improve bus safety and reliability, and optimize mobility and quality of life for riders."

Among the projects selected are those of the Iowa Department of Transportation ($48 million), the Hillsborough Transit Authority in Florida ($32 million), and the Harris County Metropolitan Transit Authority in Texas ($101 million).