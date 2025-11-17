Idaho: Death of girl run over by illegal immigrant shocks Boise community

Published by Carlos Dominguez 17 de noviembre, 2025

The Boise, Idaho, community came together this weekend to stand with the family of Mora Gerety, an 8-year-old girl who died Tuesday after being hit by a truck driven by Elvin Ramos-Caballero, an illegal immigrant with an outstanding arrest warrant.

The loss has been felt throughout the community, and on Saturday afternoon, dozens of people gathered at the scene of the accident to support Mora's family.

Earlier in the evening, the family held its own candlelight vigil and a ceremony in which people walked across the intersection where Mora was hit by the pickup truck.

According to an Idaho News 6 report, Boise police closed Harrison Boulevard and neighbors laid flowers to a memorial that grew larger and larger over the course of the afternoon. People also wrote messages in chalk on the sidewalk to commemorate Mora's life.

The media is silent

For his part, former Idaho deputy attorney general Theo Wold shared images of the vigil honoring Mora Gerety on X and wrote: "Shame on the media for refusing to cover this story."

"Shame on the Democratic Party for their deranged opposition to deporting people with no right to be here," he added.

According to news outlet Townhall, there are no reports as to exactly when Ramos-Caballero entered the country, nor what exactly the reason was for his outstanding arrest warrant. But, according to Townhall, if he was in the country illegally, the failure to enforce immigration laws and deport him is as much to blame for Gerety's death as he was himself.

States that issue driver's licenses to undocumented immigrants Currently, nineteen states, the District of Columbia ( D.C. ), and Puerto Rico allow undocumented immigrants to obtain some type of driver's license or driving privilege card.

), and allow undocumented immigrants to obtain some type of driver's license or driving privilege card. These states are: California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Rhode Island and Minnesota.

Multiple blunt force injuries

The hit-and-run occurred while Gerety was crossing Harrison Boulevard at West Ada Street, in Boise's North End neighborhood. Emergency services transported the girl to St. Luke's Boise Medical Center, where she was certified dead. According to the coroner's report, the cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries.

Ramos-Caballero was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and, according to reports, is now being held in the Elmore County Jail pending deportation proceedings. According to Idaho News 6, the investigation into the crash is ongoing and no additional charges have been filed.