Barack Obama deported the most immigrants of any president this century

Published by Williams Perdomo 18 de noviembre, 2025

The Barack Obama administration deported more immigrants than any other president so far this century. So show official figures, which revealed that the Democrat carried out at least 2,749,706 deportations in eight years, a daily average of 941.

The data, analyzed by Factchequeado, covers the period from 2000 to June 2025. They detailed that Obama's first term (2009-2012) averaged 1,088 deportations per day; in the second (2013-2016), the daily average dropped to 794.

Factchequeado's analysis noted that, between January and June 2025, the Donald Trump administration carried out 128,039 deportations—an average of 810 per day—a lower number than the pace recorded during the peak years of deportation activity under the Obama administration.

Followed by Obama are George W. Bush and Donald Trump. The breakdown of the data by administration since 2000 was as follows:

George W. Bush administration (2001-2008): The total is 2,021,965 deportations. The annual average of 252,745 and the average per day the eight years: 692.

Barak Obama administration (2009-2016): The figure is at least 2,749,706 deportations. The annual average was 261,949 and the daily average was 941.

First Donald Trump administration (2017-2020): The number of deportations was 935,346, an annual average of 233,836 and per day of 641.

Joe Biden administration (2021-2025): The Biden administration recorded 545,252 deportations, with an annual average of 136,313 and a daily mean of 373.

Second Trump administration (January-June 2025): Through June, the daily average of the Trump administration was 810 (158 days).

Democratic rhetoric.

Despite the data, several Democrats push their rhetoric against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)agents for doing their job.

According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) security agents are currently facing an 8,000% increase in death threats against them.

"Our ICE law enforcement is now facing an 8,000% increase in death threats against them while they risk their lives every single day to remove the worst of the worst," said Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin.

In that vein, McLaughlin explained that from bounties offered for their murders, threats to their families, harassment and online doxxing, agents are experiencing an "unprecedented" level of violence and threatsagainst them and their families.